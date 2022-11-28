A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting.
"According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced by the East Water Purification Plant located at 2342 Federal Rd. #2276," Channel 2 reports.
According to city officials, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
As a result of the Boil Water Notice, the public is advised:
- Do not drink the water without boiling it first.
- Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.
- Let it cool before using.
- Individuals without the power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.
The City of Houston notified Fort Bend ISD Sunday evening that a boil water notice is in effect for areas of the city that include Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, and Ridgemont, Ridgegate, Briargate and Blue Ridge elementary schools, Channel 2 reports.
"The affected schools will be open Monday, according to the district. The district said it will supply bottled water to everyone on campus. Additionally, meal service students and staff will be adjusted, FBISD said," according to the report.
UPDATE: At 7:39 a.m. the City of Sugar Land issued an emailed statement that the city has its own independent water system and is therefore not impacted by the boil water notice that was issued by the City of Houston.
The City of Missouri City has also sent a notice that residents are not under a boil water notice. However, it advises that some areas might have a Missouri City mailing address but are actually within Houston city limits. The city advises residents search their address on this City of Houston webpage to verify whether they affected by the boil water notice.
UPDATE 2: The City of Houston has issued an updated website to help residents determine whether their location is affected by the boil water notice. Find it here.
UPDATE 3: At 5:46 p.m., Fort Bend ISD issued the following statement:
"The City of Houston states that the Boil Water Notice could be lifted as early as 3 a.m. tomorrow. The area of Houston that is affected includes six of our campuses:
- Willowridge High School
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School
- Blue Ridge Elementary School
- Briargate Elementary School
- Ridgegate Elementary School
- Ridgemont Elementary School
"Our schools will be open tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) during normal hours and we will once again supply bottled water to everyone on our campuses -if necessary. Additionally, meal service to our students and staff would be adjusted once more.
"We thank our students, staff and parents for their cooperation and patience as we work through this situation while ensuring our student and staff hydration and nutritional needs are safely met."
