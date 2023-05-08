Stafford Mayor Cecil Willis will face outgoing Position 6 Council member Ken Mathew in a runoff election after neither garnered a majority in Saturday's four-person race.
In still-unofficial results, Willis, who took office after a special election following the June 2020 death of longtime mayor Leonard Scarcella, received 47.71 percent of the vote, while Mathew received 26.18 percent.
Outgoing Position 4 Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones received 16.02 percent of the vote, while outgoing Position 2 Council member Wen Guerra received 16.01 percent.
In the Council races up for grabs, incumbent Position 5 Council member Xavier Herrera easily defeated challenger Jason Mejorado, 80.72 percent to 19.28 percent. Tim Wood defeated Mathew Vairamon to replace Mathew in the Position 6 seat.
Former Council member Virginia Rosas defeated Arthur "A.J." Honore, another former council member, for the Position 2 seat currently held by Guerra, 60.65 percent to 39.35 percent. Christopher Caldwell, currently a Stafford Municipal School District board member, ran unopposed for the Position 4 seat currently held by Jones.
In Stafford Municipal School District elections, Adam Sanchez defeated Edward Rector in the race for the open Position 4 seat being vacated by Caldwell, 60. percent to 34.31 percent. Jacqueline Jean-Baptiste ran unopposed for Position 7.
Willis, a San Antonio native and retired president of the Quail Valley Homeowners Association, has lived n Stafford since 1973 and has served on the Council for 36 years.
Willis said he expects to continue to run a campaign based on his central theme of reserving Stafford's policy of having no property taxes, which has been in place since the 1990s.
Mathew, a native of India who came to the United States to attend college in Detroit, has lived in Stafford since 1982. A retired financial executive, he plans to continue running on a platform of keeping the no property taxes policy in place while also also trying to expand the city's retail sector in order to gain more sales taxes.
Both men said they hope to run a positive campaign in the runoff. A date for the election will be fixed after the city receives state certification of Saturday's results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.