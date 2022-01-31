It has been a year full of change and upheaval for the city of Stafford, as the city attempted to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing growth amid a heavy-hearted change at the top of its leadership ladder.
But through it all, Mayor Cecil Willis said he believes Stafford is well-positioned for the future.
“The pandemic has tried to change our lives and lifestyles, and has succeeded in many cases," Willis said. "However, as history shows, the human spirit will always win out. We as a city have continued to move forward. We’ve all been affected by this pandemic – but working together, we can and will continue to accomplish great things that will benefit all of us.”
On Jan. 26, Willis delivered the annual state of the city address at Stafford City Hall, one that reflected on his first year serving as the city’s top elected leader. He was elected mayor in December 2020, succeeding the late Leonard Scarcella, who passed away in June 2020.
And during his first full year, he said the city is continuing to make great strides with regards to development, infrastructure, its school district and more, despite having to navigate it amid the pandemic and the passing of its beloved late mayor.
“Anytime there’s a change at the top, a period of settling in and adjustments has to take place,” he said. “But the outstanding employees have adjusted rapidly. I’m pleased with the steps we’ve taken to move forward in the right direction for the right reasons.”
One of the biggest crown jewels of Willis’ address was the city’s Stafford Municipal School District, which opened its new STEM Academy in 2021 and has aimed to enhance its partnership with Houston Community College’s Stafford campus for dual credit courses.
Willis touted SMSD as one of the biggest reasons the city has continued to thrive.
“This community has always known the important of a quality education," he said. "We may finally be on the verge of achieving all our aspirations and dreams of having a premiere district. …As SMSD goes, so goes the city, and vice versa. People are looking for a good community where their children can get a premiere education.”
But that was far from the only reason the city is still going, he said. Though he acknowledged the financial debates that have taken place over the course of the past year, Willis insisted that the city will continue to have no property taxes, and has the means to rely on sales taxes and other forms of revenue for the city’s financial viability into 2022 and beyond.
Among new businesses that will contribute to that, Willis said, are those that are coming to the Fountains of Stafford, which are under new ownership. USA Gloves is slated to begin production of nitrile gloves at 11325 Cash Rd. this month after setting down its first Texas manufacturing plant in the city, while the Costco Business Center and various restaurants and businesses are continuing to open at the city’s Grid development.
“In my opinion, we should continue with what is working and build on it,” he said. “We are doing just that in a number of areas.”
There are several infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility in the city that have been completed or begun, such as the Cash Road extension project that was finished in January. Willis also made note of an upcoming project on Trinity Drive and a Texas Department of Transportation median project on Murphy Road that began work on Jan. 3 as notable progression in that arena.
He also touted the ongoing redevelopment projects Weatherford Farms at intersection of Murphy Road and Greenbriar Road, as well as Main Street Plaza and Avenue E on Main Street.
“This is going to be vital for our future,” he said.
Just as for much of the county, it has been a bit of a tumultuous year for Stafford. But Willis said Jan. 26 that the city will continue its aim of serving residents the best way possible, no matter the situation.
“The wellbeing of this city and its citizens is my top priority, and always will be,” he said. “…The city of Stafford is alive and well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.