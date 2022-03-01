Fort Bend County has begun work on a new $9 million Precinct 3 annex.
The commissioners court recently approved a resolution declaring its plans to use bond funds to pay for the new precinct annex, and in early February paid a Houston architecture firm’s first invoice toward designing the facility.
“This was supposed to be the Precinct 4 annex that was approved in an old bond,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said in a phone interview. “Commissioner (Ken) DeMerchant had hired an architecture firm and the county had purchased a site near the Imperial Sugar Land area. I’ve inherited all that.”
Meyers’ precinct, which was previously based in Katy, has shifted to the Sugar Land and Missouri City areas as part of the county’s latest redistricting efforts. DeMerchant’s Precinct 4 has shifted from Sugar Land and Missouri City out toward Richmond and Rosenberg.
DeMerchant’s office in late 2019 first envisioned a new Precinct 4 annex as a facility that served as a one-stop shop for nearby residents, including a tax office, a district and county clerk, a justice of the peace, constable and commissioner’s office, according to Ahmad Alaswad, DeMerchant’s chief of staff.
“In the past, residents had to go to one building for the tax office and another building (not walking distance) for JP, constable and commissioner,” Alaswad said. “Residents would have to go to Richmond for the rest of the departments.”
Voters in 2019 approved funding for the annex through a $237.3 million facilities bond referendum, according to Meyers.
The coronavirus pandemic temporarily stalled progress on the project, but DeMerchant resumed planning on it in 2021 before redistricting moved him out of the area, Alaswad said.
Construction on the project should begin sometime in 2023, Meyers said.
Alaswad said it would take about two years to complete the project.
