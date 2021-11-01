Crews are set to begin work sometime this month on the $120 million EpiCenter project, a multipurpose arena that Fort Bend County commissioners envision as a destination and multiuse venue for years to come.
Developers will break ground on the 195,000-square feet facility sometime in late November, with construction lasting as long as 20 months, according to Kevin Matocha, the founder and CEO of Stonehenge Holdings, the developer behind the project.
The facility will sit on a 51.75-acre site near the southwest corner of Highway 59 and State Highway 36 in Rosenberg, near the site of the county fairgrounds.
County officials have been mulling such a project since as early as 2015, when commissioners were considering proposals for a facilities bond election. The court authorized a feasibility study that ended in 2018.
The county envisions the facility will one day host a variety of events, including conferences and trade shows, festivals and fairs, graduations, sports and recreation, spectator events, community events and even agriculture and livestock shows.
Under the agreement for the venue, the county will lease the property to a developer that will construct EpiCenter and lease the building back to the county. The county will retain ownership of the land and will own the building when its debt is paid.
The project has not been met with universal praise. Some living near the land argue it will lead to worse traffic and parking issues in the nearby neighborhood.
