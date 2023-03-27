29 arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation aimed at reducing human trafficking

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office on Monday announced the arrests of 29 men who allegedly sought to pay for sex in a multi-day late January operation in collaboration with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance.
"Operation New Year was a buyer suppression operation in Sugar Land targeting illicit sexually oriented businesses and resulted in 29 arrests. The operation aimed to combat human trafficking in Fort Bend County by identifying and arresting those intending to buy sex," the office announced in a press release.
"Commonly known as 'johns', they create the demand for human trafficking and contribute to the pervasive problem the community faces from these crimes." the press release stated.
According to the release, prosecutors shut down an illicit massage business under the state-granted authority to remove such businesses. Working with the property owner, the tenant was evicted and the location was t hen used to stage an undercover operation where law enforcement personnel received solicitations for sex from prospective buyers.
Thirty-one charges were filed, including solicitation of prostitution, resisting arrest, and drug-related charges.
“Our goal is to keep our community safe from crime and eradicate human trafficking in its entirety. Once again, we partnered with other law enforcement agencies to conduct a sting operation. In this operation, we targeted prospective sex buyers.," District Attorney Brian Middleton said in the release.
"Again, whether in a residential neighborhood or commercial establishment, we are watching. Fort Bend County is, and will continue to be, one the safest places to live because of operations like this. We are setting the tone – do not come to Fort Bend County to commit crime," Middleton said.
"The fight against human trafficking is something that we all must join in to save lives. It’s not just an effort of one office or one official, it is an undertaking that all of us in leadership and in our communities must join together to fight," County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson said in the release.
"My office will use the civil remedies of injunctive relief and civil penalties to compliment the criminal law enforcement approach being led by District Attorney Brian Middleton, Sheriff Eric Fagan, and other local law enforcement agencies. Human trafficking and sex trafficking are driven by supply and demand. If we
get rid of these massage parlors, also known as illicit massage parlors, we can reduce the supply in our county and drive this activity out of our county. Together we can make Fort Bend safer for our children and for everyone," Smith-Lawson said.
Partnering agencies in the operation also included the Missouri City Police Department, Houston Police Department, Department of Public Safety, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
