A worker at the W.A. Parish Generating Plant was unloading a railcar back in August 2007 when he stumbled on a gruesome discovery – a man’s body, tucked between pieces of coal, according to Scott Minyard, a veteran detective with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators took DNA samples, tracked down the train’s origin and followed up on many other leads in the days and months immediately after the discovery, but could never identify the man, Minyard said.
That is, until now, he said.
Sheriff Eric Fagan recently announced that, after 14 years, investigators had finally tracked down the identity of the dead man found at the coal-fired power plant all those years ago. He was identified at Patrick Thomas Harris, 40, who was last seen leaving his home in Denver a few days before his death, according to the sheriff’s office.
“While many questions still exist, sheriff’s detectives were finally able to afford the Harris family some semblance of closure after these past 14 years,” Fagan said.
At any given time, the sheriff’s office has somewhere in the realm of about 65 cold cases on its books, Minyard said. That’s a pretty good number, comparatively, he said.
Detectives are almost constantly receiving tips in connection to them, Minyard said. And, when a tip comes in, an investigator will follow up and see where the tip leads.
Such was the case with the Harris case – someone called the sheriff’s office and reported that the missing person case might be connected to one out of Denver, Minyard said.
Families of missing persons typically turn to a national clearinghouse and database, called the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), for information about missing persons cases, Minyard said. Funded and administered by the National Institute of Justice through an agreement with the University of North Texas, it’s often one of the best resources for open missing persons cases.
This time, however, the sheriff’s office had the case listed on the database, but Denver had not listed their open cold case, Minyard said.
So detectives reached out to the Denver Police Department directly, and the two agencies worked together to compare DNA samples from their respective cases, Minyard said. The result was a match, he said.
As time passes with an unsolved cold case, that case becomes more and more difficult to solve as family members die and people move away, Minyard said. With the Harris case, it wasn’t yet that long ago, and an aunt was still alive, even as Harris’ mother and grandmother had passed away.
Harris’ surviving family were thankful to receive some sense of closure after detectives positively identified his body, Minyard said.
“In this case, he had told his grandmother he was going to the store, which was a normal activity for him, and then he just never came back,” Minyard said. “They filed a missing person report, and did everything they were supposed to do. But he was on a coal train headed to Texas.”
It’s likely detectives will never be completely sure what transpired to bring Harris to Fort Bend County, Minyard said. An autopsy has been unable to determine whether or not injuries that caused Harris’ death were accidental, or the deliberate work of someone else, Minyard said.
The train that brought Harris’ body to Fort Bend originated in Wyoming, but he likely got on board or was placed as it passed through Denver on the way to the plant, Minyard said.
County officials buried Harris at Stafford’s city cemetery back in 2007, and Carnes Funeral Home donated a marker with Harris’ name after investigators identified him recently, Minyard said. His surviving family members have elected to keep Harris at rest in Fort Bend County, rather than move the body back to Denver, he said.
For now, the case into what caused Harris' death remains open and will remain so until it is closed, Fagan said. But Minyard concedes the leads have now dried up, he said.
