A Missouri City police officer and declared candidate for Houston mayor remains on administrative leave after being accused of family violence by her live-in boyfriend. But the accuser may have changed his story, according to a court document.
Robin Williams, 32, was placed on administrative leave by the Missouri City Police Department after being charged earlier this month with continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony. She is a four-year veteran of the department, according to Det. Medina, acting as a departmental spokesman.
According to the charging document filed January 9, Germaine Taylor told police that Williams had used her department-issued police baton to strike him multiple times in the house they shared in south Houston. He also told police that she had struck him in mouth, causing him to bleed.
The charging document also stated that a Harris County constable's deputy saw a video taken last August in which Williams is shown using her baton to strike Taylor on his body and legs several times while using expletive-laden and threatening language in an argument over a cellular phone.
According to the complaint, Taylor told police that Williams had also used her department-issued Taser on him in August.
Williams made an initial court appearance in a Harris County court on January 12 and remains free on a $15,000 bond.
However, on January 12, Assistant District Attorney Ryan McLearen, the prosecutor in the case, filed a so-called Brady disclosure, required when prosecutors receive potentially exculpatory evidence.
In the disclosure, McLearen writes that he met with Taylor, the complainant, the previous day.
According to the disclosure, Taylor told the prosecutor "he 'fabricated' information and details that he told law enforcement." He said that Williams "never hit him in the mouth and never him him with her baton." Taylor told McLearan that he wanted the charges against Williams dropped, according to the disclosure.
Joe Stinebaker, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said that the court filing speaks for itself.
Edward Jointer, Williams's hired defense attorney, said the document showed that Taylor had lied in his accusations against her. He said he would be investigating Taylor's new statement and other evidence in the case.
Jointer said that it was up to the discretion of prosecutors whether to dismiss the charge against Williams. If they did so, that would end the case, he said.
Williams is a declared candidate in this November's Houston mayoral race on a campaign based in part on police reform. Efforts by the Fort Bend Star to contact her through her campaign website were unsuccessful, although a campaign employee has told media outlets that the campaign is ongoing.
In a statement released by the campaign on January 13, Williams notes under Texas law, peace offers must make an arrest in a complaint of family violence.
"Often during a turbulent relationship, things can be said out of frustration, which results in malicious behavior or statements being made that can result in the destruction of the other party," she writes in the statement.
"I stand with both men and women of domestic violence. I do not take the allegations made against me lightly. I ask people not to rush judgment against m character during this time," she writes.
