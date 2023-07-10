Fort Bend law enforcement officials lead operation to arrest fugitives

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, partnered with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, recently completed a five-week operation to locate and arrest fugitives, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office said at a press conference on Monday.
80 felony warrants were executed against 50 individuals during the operation, according to officials. Arrests were made throughout Fort Bend County and the greater Houston area, and one in North Carolina. The charges included aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, crimes against children, weapons and drug crimes, and murder. More than one-third of the fugitives were located in Fort Bend County.
The goal of Operation Hawthorn, which ran from May 3 through June 9, was to target suspected gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants and collect criminal intelligence and to reduce crime in Fort Bend County, the officials said.
Five firearms were recovered, $9,855 was seized, along with more than 10 ounces of marijuana. Seven documented gang members were also arrested, according to officials.
“Operation Hawthorn was implemented to suppress crime in our community by targeting known violent offenders and gang members. We will continue to conduct these type of operations to maintain safety and set a tone that we will not stop our pursuit of fugitives and violent offenders," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a press release.
The Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 4, Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Warrant/K9 Division, Houston Police Department South Gessner Crime Suppression Unit, Houston Police Department Southwest Crime Suppression Unit and Houston Police Department Central Crime Suppression Unit assisted in the operation.
