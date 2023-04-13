Houston man sentenced to life imprisonment for indecency with a child at Richmond salon

A Fort Bend County this month convicted a Houston man who worked at his wife's Richmond hair salon for repeatedly engaging in indecency with a child while washing her hair.
268th District Judge Steve Rogers convicted Sergio David Chavarria, 63, to life in prison on the two charges for which he was convicted. The jury had acquitted him of another charge. During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors showed that he had previously been convicted of sexual assault in 1998.
During the trial, the victim, now 16, testified that Chavarria had engaged in sexual contact with her while washing her hair before a haircut at the salon in October 2020, when she was 13. According to prosecutors, the girl told her mother after the haircut that she never wanted to return to the salon. When her mother asked why, the girl told her of the abuse.
According to prosecutors, the mother immediately called 911, and the girl told police that Chavarria had previously molested her the previous February, when she was 12. An investigation led by Richmond Police Detective Andrew Runge resulted in the collection of DNA evidence and Chavarria's arrest.
During closing arguments, prosecutors praised the victim for her willingness to testify.
“She brought us back to the worst moment of her life, although she desperately wanted to forget what happened. That made it difficult for her to remember some of the abuse, but thanks to the defendant leaving behind his DNA, she didn’t need to,” Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Craig Priesmeyer said.
“There were many heroes involved in this pursuit of justice: law enforcement, Harris Health Systems, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, and the Texas DPS Crime Lab; but the biggest hero was the victim," Priesmeyer said in news release. "I have no doubt that her courage to speak up prevented this defendant from preying on other innocent children. The jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence should be a message to anyone who preys on our children that we will not tolerate it.”
Prosecutor Alycia Curtis called Chavarria “the ultimate predator – a person who repeatedly victimized others – and we’re grateful to everyone involved in this case who helped put him where he belongs so he never victimizes anyone again.”
Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact is a second degree felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. In this case, because Chavarria was previously convicted of sexual assault, he was subject to an automatic enhancement to imprisonment for life. Chavarria must serve 35 years in prison before being considered for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.