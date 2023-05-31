A 29-year-old Katy man who was on probation for a stalking conviction has been arrested and charged with arson in the April 4 fire at a Fort Bond County Community Supervision and Corrections Department satellite office in Richmond, county authorities announced in a press conference Wednesday.
Andrew Huwar was arrested May 25 and is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
On the evening of April 4, the Community Volunteer Fire Department in Richmond was dispatched to a report of a possible structure fire at the Fort Bend County Road and Bridge Facility at 19310 Beechnut St., Fire Marshal Justin Jurkek said.
The building was a satellite office of the Fort Bond County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, which provides services to people on parole, probation or deferred adjudication.
Fire investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set. They eventually identified Huwar as the primary suspect. He was on probation for a stalking charge in 2020.
In addition to his Fort Bend County cases, Huwar previously had been charged in Harris County for drug possession, driving while intoxicated, and firearms theft, according to Harris County court records. He had been living at a series of addresses in the Harris County portion of Katy.
At the press conference, Jurek would not discuss details of how the fire was set or a possible motive, saying they were part of the case that has yet to be presented to a grand jury.
He said the estimated costs of the damage to the facility are approximately $300, although that could go higher. Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy, in whose precinct the building is located, said it would have to be demolished and that Commissioners Court would eventually have to identify funding for a replacement.
People using the services at the Richmond building have since had to go to the department's facility in Rosenberg, McCoy said.
This is a case of thorough detective work and the arrest occurred primarily because of the investigative skills the Fire Marshal developed in their agency,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “There are arsons they investigate in Fort Bend County that would go uninvestigated and unprosecuted in other counties. The fire investigators went beyond establishing the probable cause that supported the arrest warrant, conducting additional searches and interviews, that led to important evidence.”
He thanked the U.S. Marshals, the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in making the arrest. He also particularly singled out arson investigators David Zietz, Brandon Venegas, Robert Koryciak, and Robert Ruiz for their work in the investigation.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George also praised the investigators and other law enforcement officials for their efforts.
Adult arson is a second-degree felony in Texas.
