An elderly Sugar Land woman recently received a visit from an aggressive salesperson – one who convinced her she had a rat infestation and had her sign an $8,000 contract before he left.
Now, the woman’s son is wondering what the difference between aggressive sales tactics and outright fraud is? And how does law enforcement decide what cases to pursue, and which belong in civil courts?
The answer, according to local law enforcement and prosecutors, is complicated.
But one thing is clear – cases of elder fraud are on the rise across the county and nation, but victims are often reticent to report it and data on the scope of the issue is scant, they agreed.
“This is a really difficult conversation to have,” said John Brewer, the chief of the economic crimes division for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. “Because you want us to speculate on what is and is not criminal, when in reality it is very fact-driven.”
Nationally, it appears cases of fraud against the elderly are on a rapid rise in recent years. Of the $4.1 billion stolen through online scams in 2020, about 28 percent came from people over the age of 60, according to FBI data.
The number of victims per year has also grown from less than 60,000 in 2015 up to more than 100,000 in 2020, according to FBI data.
“I think unfortunately within the community, elder abuse and fraud overall is not all that well-known,” said Leslie Morton, a member of the mental health unit with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. “It’s not clear how often it happens, because a lot of cases don’t get reported to the police. And I do think there’s underreporting.”
Sugar Land police officer Lauren Stockholm has given talks in nursing homes and other community organizations in recent years, trying to emphasize the importance of being wary of scams, especially online and phone scams, she said.
“The reason older communities are targeted is because they’re from a generation that tends to be polite,” she said. “They answer the phone when someone calls, when most millennials won’t.”
The police department hasn’t worked that many cases of elder fraud in recent years, Stockholm said, but she agreed with prosecutors that some cases don’t end up at the police department.
And those cases involving phone scams are sometimes hard to investigate, she said.
From a prosecutor standpoint, crimes involving elder fraud are typically treated the same as all cases involving fraud, Brewer said. That is, it’s much easier to prosecute a case if someone shows a pattern of fraud, as opposed to an isolated instance.
“If a person has a pattern of going up and down the block in a neighborhood where elderly people live, telling them their roof looks bad and they need $20,000 to fix it, taking that money and never doing a thing – if they’ve done it to three or four people – you might be looking at a case of elderly theft,” Brewer said.
Sometimes residents might have a civil remedy available if someone wasn’t mentally alert to sign a contract, said Wesley Wittig, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. But that’s hard to prove, he said.
“You might have an unsavory business practice, but it might not be illegal,” he said.
