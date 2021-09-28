A man has been arrested and accused of assaulting and killing his mother over the weekend in Rosenberg.
Kenneth Ray McMayon, 50, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Jeanette Owens McMayor, 81, according to Fort Bend County court records. As of Monday afternoon, McMayon was still listed as in jail on $300,000 bond, according to jail records.
Officers at about 9 a.m. Sunday found Jeanette McMayon dead inside her home in the 2500 block of FM 360 in Rosenberg, according to the sheriff's office.
