Man, juvenile arrested in murder of Richmond man

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wuilson Osmar Pereira, 18, and a juvenile suspect for the murder of a Richmond man, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
On February 13, at approximately 1:04 a.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9800 block of S. Mason Road in Richmond. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies found Blake Ingram, 38, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
After further investigation, detectives identified the two suspects as Pereira and a juvenile. Both suspects were located and arrested without incident.
Both suspects have been placed in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. Pereira was charged with murder, with a bond of $750,000.
Information on the juvenile suspect is not available because of state restrictions.
“It’s a tragedy when someone’s life is taken away, especially when at the hands of another human being(s)", Sheriff Eric Fagan, said in the release. “I’d like to thank the investigators for tirelessly working on this case and quickly identifying the suspects.”
