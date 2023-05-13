Man sentenced to 50 yeas in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Fort Bend County jury last week convicted Sheldon Vashawn Magee, 50, of murder and sentenced him to 50 years in prison for the 2009 shooting death of his former girlfriend, according to prosecutors.
During the trial, jurors heard testimony from the manager of a Sugar Land hotel that on on Aug. 11, 2019, called 911 after a hotel guest reported that a man was holding a crying woman by the shirt as she tried to get away in the parking lot. The manager testified that she went outside and found Kiva Herrera sitting on the ground and holding her hands together as if in prayer.
When the manager asked Herrera if everything was all right, the woman told her that she and Magee were having a "misunderstanding." But, the manager testified, the woman looked frightened, so she back away to cal the police.
Two eyewitnesses testified that they saw Magee holding by Herrera by the shirt while holding a handgun. They both testified that they saw Magee point the weapon at her, shoot her, and walk away.
When police arrived, a gunshot was heard, according to the press release. The hotel manager told the officers that Magee had a weapon. A Sugar Land police officer testified that he saw Magee point the weapon on him and they exchanged gunfire before Magee ran around the corner of the hotel.
When officer located Magee, he was lying down unresponsive in the grass behind the hotel. They took him into custody and brought him to a patrol car, but he broke away from them and jumped into a lake near the hotel. The officers quickly apprehended him.
The jurors heard testimony that Magee and Herrera had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up just a few days earlier. When she did not return to the apartment they shared, he looked for her and came across her car in the hotel parking lot. Thereafter, she stalked her for several days, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors introduced into evidence the last text message Herrera sent to Magee before her death. It read, "God has revealed so much to me. He has also strengthened me! Strengthened me to know my worth! Strengthened me to walk away and never return to an abusive person such as yourself. You a 45 year old man and your choice in life is to now stalk me. Where do you think that will end up for you? I’m taking every steps with the law legally to protect myself and eventually justice will be served.”
“Kiva Herrera was a courageous woman who walked away from an abusive relationship. The defendant stalked and terrorized Ms. Herrera as she tried to begin a life without him and he ultimately murdered the woman he claimed to love,” Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell said in a press release. She tried the case with Assistant District Attorney Lauren Valenti.
“The jury’s verdict ensures that Sheldon Magee will never be able to harm someone else while also sending a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated in this community," she said.
The case was tried in the 434 th District Court before Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra. Magee was not eligible for probation and must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.
The number to the Fort Bend County Women’s Center Crisis Hotline is (281) 342-HELP (4357) and the toll free number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.
