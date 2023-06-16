Man sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murder of his wife in Stafford

Following a week-long trial, A Fort Bend County took less than an hour Tuesday to convict Apolinar Tejeda of murder and less than 30 minutes to sentence him to life in prison for the 1999 shooting death of his wife.
The jury also assessed the maximum $10,000 fine.
Jurors found that Tejeda, 71, of Houston, shot his wife, Rosa Liberato, inside her car in the parking lot of an Aramark store in Stafford in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 1999.
The store manager told police that they had seen a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot around 5:30 a.m., and other witnesses reported that they heard gunshots approximately 15 minutes later.
The investigation eventually identified Apolinar Tejeda as a suspect. Witnesses stated that Tejeda borrowed a relative’s car in the early morning hours prior to the murder and later abandoned that same vehicle at a friend’s home. That vehicle was identified by the Aramark manager as the suspicious vehicle he had seen in the parking lot on the morning of the murder.
Tejeda fled Texas immediately after the murder and was believed to be, at various times, in California, Mexico and North Carolina. It was later learned that Tejeda used several aliases during this time.
In 2018, the Stafford Police Department received a tip that Tejeda was in North Carolina. Based on this tip, federal agents and local authorities apprehended Tejeda in August 2018, 19 years after Liberato's death.
Rosa Liberato's son testified at trial that in the weeks prior to the murder, when he was 14, his father, Tejeda, had threatened to harm Liberato. The victim’s daughter also testified that two days before the murder, she overheard a similar conversation between Liberato and Tejeda. Other family members testified about the tumultuous relationship between the victim and the defendant.
“The defendant avoided responsibility for this horrific crime for far too long,” said Assistant District Attorney Sunni Mitchell, the lead prosecutor, said in a press release. “We are grateful to the jury for rendering a swift and just verdict holding Apolinar Tejeda accountable for his actions. After 24 years, justice was finally obtained for Rosa Liberato and her family.
Tejeda was tried in the 268th District Court before Presiding Judge Steve Rogers.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The defendant must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.
Fort Bend County has resources to support victims and survivors of domestic violence. The number to the Fort Bend County Women’s Center Crisis Hotline is (281) 342-HELP (4357) and the toll-free number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.
