The 81-year-old woman who became the victim in a homicide investigation was beaten and strangled to death, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office.
A preliminary autopsy found Jeanette McMayon, 81, died of multiple blunt force traumas and mechanical asphyxiation according to D'Neal Krisch, the office's operations and administrations coordinator.
Her son, 50-year-old Kenneth Ray McMayon, has been charged with murder in connection to her death, according to Fort Bend County Court records. Kenneth McMayon is still listed as in jail on $300,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to county jail records.
Officers at about 9 a.m. Sunday found Jeanette McMayon dead inside her home in the 2500 block of FM 360 in Rosenberg, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's office.
Jacqueline Preston, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, declined to provide further detail about what, exactly, Kenneth McMayon is accused of doing, arguing it was part of an ongoing investigation. Requests for a probable cause affidavit - a public document detailing the evidence and circumstance of an arrest - were directed to the office's records division, with a note that they might not provide the public information before 10 days.
Follow-up emails seeking the document were not returned as of Wednesday evening.
