Missouri City man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing two children

A Fort Bend County jury convicted a Missouri City man earlier this month of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and sentenced him to 50 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
Eric Norman Steward, 66, abused two children over a period of two years. According to a press release from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office. Evidence presented by prosecutors revealed that Stewart, a former employee of the Department of Family and Protective Services, established a group home at his residence in Missouri City, fostering and adopting several children.
The jury heard evidence that Stewart sexually abused two girls, ages 9 and 12, in his home for a period of more than two years starting in 2016.
“All children deserve to feel safe in their homes. This defendant betrayed his role as both a father, and as an employee within Children’s Protective Services, an agency designed to keep kids safe," Assistant District Attorney and lead prosecutor Alycia Curtis said in the news release. "I’m grateful for this jury’s hard work and their verdict. As a voice for our community, the jury made it clear that there are severe consequences for those who abuse our most vulnerable.”
“The victims’ courage was not only heard, but felt, by everyone in the courtroom. Despite the defendant’s attempt to discredit their powerful accounts of repeated sexual abuse, the jury saw through his lies and told him so by their verdict." Assistant District Attorney Craig Priesmeyer said.
Curtis and Priesmeyer commended Missouri City Police Detective Lisa Yates-Porrovecchio for her investigation of this case. They also expressed their gratitude to Child Advocates of Fort Bend for their forensic interview program and therapy services that the agency provides to children and families.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but no one is more important than a parent or guardian," District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "And when that person betrays their child, the village will rise up to protect the child and punish the abuser. I am proud of my prosecutors; of law enforcement; and most importantly, these children; to hold the defendant accountable.”
Stewart was tried in the 268th District Court before Presiding Judge Steve Rogers, who handed down the sentence.
Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child is a first degree felony punishable by 25 to 99 years, or life, in prison with no parole eligibility. The offense also requires lifetime registration as a sex offender.
