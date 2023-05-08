Missouri City police: Man shot, dies after crashing pickup into backyard

A man was shot inside his pickup truck while parked in the parking lot of Hunters Glen Elementary School and later crashed in the 600 block of Huntington Drive Sunday night, according to Missouri City police.
In a press release, the department said at about 9:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident. Whey they arrived, they found that a pickup truck had crashed trough a brike-and-wood fence before coming to a stop in residential back yard.
The officers found the male driver unresponsive and discovered that he had apparently been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the ensuing investigation, police determined the man had been shot as he sat inside the truck across the street inside the parking lot of Hunters Glen Elementary School, 695 Independence Blvd.
The investigation is continuing.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.