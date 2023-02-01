Missouri City police are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of the hit-and-run death of an elderly man in a wheelchair in the 500 block on Independence Boulevard last Saturday night.
Police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident shortly after 10 p.m., according to a news release. Why they arrived, police found that the man had been struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.
Police identified the victim as Dave Battiste Jr., 62. Police say he had been returning to the home of his girlfriend from a nearby convenience story on Fondren Road.
The Missouri City Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 342-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
