A Sugar Land woman was killed in a domestic disturbance and the man who police believe shot her was found dead inside a burning house after exchanging gunfire with a police officer Sunday night, according to a city spokesman.
A Sugar Land officer responded to a call from house in the 4100 block of Issac's Way in the Chimney Stone subdivision in which a woman said her boyfriend and pushed her during an argument and she wanted him out of house, according to spokesman Doug Adoph.
When a police officer arrived at the house, he saw a woman and man running out of the house as the man was physically assaulting her. The officer saw the man pull out a handgun and shoot the woman, Adolph said. When the officer told the man to stop, the man pointed the gun in the officer's direction and fired at least one round. The officer fired in response, although it was unclear whether the man was struck, and the man ran back inside the house, according to Adolph.
While police were cordoning off the scene, they found indications that the man might have fled the house. They sent an electronic alert to residents of the Chimney Stone subdivision warning them to stay in their homes and lock their doors and windows, Adolph said.
The woman, Lantonia Faulk, 43, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
While police were surrounding the home, they saw that there was a fire inside the house. The fire department was called out to the scene, but because the location of the shooter was still unknown, firefighters were not allowed to go inside the house. Police searched the house while trying to keep the fire at bay and came across a body of the man they believe was the shooter.
The man has been identified as Alton Sandles, 39. According to Adolph, both he and Faulk lived at the house. Adolph confirmed that Faulk's 15-year-old son was inside the house during the incident and is now with his father.
Adolph said that everything up to the moment the woman was shot is being treated as a murder investigation. From that point on, the incident is being treated like any officer-involved shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative duty with pay, and that part of the investigation has been referred to the Texas Rangers.
