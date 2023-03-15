Police: Suspect in Sugar Land resident's murder dies by suicide in Louisiana jail

The suspect in the murder of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan died by suicide in February at a Louisiana jail, Sugar Land spokesman Doug Adolph confirmed to the Fort Bend Star on Wednesday.
Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, was found dead at the Caddo Parish Jail in Shreveport, where he was awaiting extradition to Fort Bend County on a charge of murder. In a court appearance shortly after his arrest in Louisiana, he had refused to waive extradition.
Sugar Land police received the information about Thompson's death shortly afterward and relayed it on a social media post.
Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane. Neighbors told police they heard shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Duan dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Duan, a reading teacher at Alief ISD"s Boone Elementary since 2017, lived alone at the house.
Detectives quickly identified Thompson as a suspect after interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing nearby video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area, according to authorities. Witnesses told police an argument led to the shooting.
Duan began dating Thompson a week before she was shot and killed, according to the release. According to media reports, Duan's mother has said the two met through an online dating service.
Adolph said that with Thompson's death, the case will be closed.
