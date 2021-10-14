A Richmond man has been arrested and accused of selling fraudulent CPR certifications as part of a seven-year fraud scheme, local authorities announced Thursday morning.
Ubadire Sampson Anosike, of Richmond, has been charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information according to Fort Bend County court records. The charge, if proven, carries a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Anosike was arrested and charged on Sept. 30, according to FBCSO, and was out of jail on a $1,000 bond as of Thursday.
Investigators said Erica Washington of Wharton-based Genesis Education and Training came to FBCSO about a month ago, claiming Anosike was allegedly using her name and contact information to issue fake CPR certifications out of a home office in Katy under the name of Houston-based Flex Medical Services. Washington said during a Thursday press conference that she has no affiliation with Flex Medical Services.
After Washington came to them, investigators said an officer posed undercover as a buyer and approached Anosike. According to police, Anosike allegedly issued the officer a certification card with no training or instructions given – a process that should take at least two hours, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.
Washington said she does not know how Anosike allegedly obtained her information.
“This is something that is very near and dear to me," said Washington, a nurse whose company has provided certified nursing assistant and CPR training to healthcare professionals since 2010. "CPR is life and death, and we only have one time to die – it means so much to me as a healthcare provider. … I’m angry, and I’m hurt. I work very hard to build a reputable business that’s upstanding, where I provide solid, good training to healthcare professionals. I know how important it is to provide good, quality care.”
Investigators searched a home office in Katy and found hundreds of cards, police said. Fagan on Thursday estimated there could be at least 200, and that investigators accuse Anosike of running the operation since 2014.
Fagan has asked anyone who believes they might have purchased a fraudulent CPR certification to reach out to investigators.
“We urge the public to protect themselves from being a victim and be aware of healthcare-related certification and insurance fraud,” he said. “It could save countless lives and businesses.”
