A Rosenberg woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of stealing more than $280,000 from a Sugar Land company she worked for, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
A Fort Bend County jury found Leslie Garcia, 46, of Rosenberg, guilty of one count of theft of property between $150,000 and $300,000 and one count of misapplication of fiduciary property at the end of a trial last month, according to court records.
Garcia in 2018 was accused of using her role at an accounts payable company to take more than $288,846 from the business over 22 months, according to a news release. Garcia opened a bank account and deposited about 29 unauthorized checks into it before law enforcement discovered it, according to a news release.
Garcia’s punishment was enhanced because it was not the first time she was convicted in connection to a financial crime.
In 2008, she was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of stealing about $106,000 from a Rosenberg company by giving herself a pay raise and two unauthorized loans, according to the district attorney’s office.
Garcia was sentenced to 30 years in prison for theft and 35 years for the misapplication charge, according to a news release. But the sentences will run concurrently.
A jury also assessed the maximum $10,000 fine for both charges, according to a news release.
