Spring woman sentenced to 22 years for participating in Stafford hotel murder in 2019

Last week a Fort Bend County jury convicted a Spring woman of murder and sentenced her to 22 years in prison for her participation in the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a Stafford hotel on Nov. 11, 2019, according to prosecutors.
The jurors heard evidence that Jenise Leann Spruiell, 29, drove to the parking lot in order to lure Cameron Deal outside his hotel room as part of a plan to retaliate against him for an incident in which Deal was implicated in an aggravated robbery several days earlier.
When Deal emerged from his room, a second car appeared in the parking lot and another person emerged and shot him several times before he fell to the ground. He died at the scene.
Using evidence from records, communications and surveillance video, Stafford police detectives identified Spruiell as the person who acted to lure Deal out of his room so that the shooting could take place. The shooter and other participants in the killing remain unidentified, according to prosecutors.
“This was a hard case tried on circumstantial evidence,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a press release. “But let this be a warning to those who would break the law where there is no witness. If the evidence is convincing, our highly-skilled prosecutors will hold you accountable. You are best off just not breaking the law.”
Spruiell must serve half of her sentence before she can be considered for parole. The case was tried in the 268th District Court before Presiding Judge Steve Rogers.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Stafford Police Department at (281)261-3950 or Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477.
