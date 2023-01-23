Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20.
A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
Employees were unable to tell police where the man went after leaving the bank or whether he left in a vehicle. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Based on witness descriptions and a review of surveillance video, the suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s to early 40s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230-250 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, a plaid collared shirt, an orange half mask and a white baseball-cap that had a teal Hooey emblem embroidered on the front.
A video of the robbery is available at www.sugarlandtx.gov/Burglary230396.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.
