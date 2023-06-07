Suspect in road rage killing of Missouri City woman in custody

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies have taken into custody a suspect in the shooting death of a Missouri City woman from an unincorporated area near Stafford on Tuesday night, according to spokesperson.
According to the statement, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:37 p.m. in the 3000 block of 5th Street.
"Upon arrival, deputies began their investigation and determined this is a homicide investigation related to a road rage incident which resulted in the death of Deena Neal, a 57-year old female resident of Missouri City, Texas. There were no other injuries reported and the only parties involved were the drivers of both vehicles," the statement said.
"The shooter has been identified and is cooperating with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigators. At this time, this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information is available for release," the statement said.
According to a story from ABC-13, Neal was married and an employee of Keysey-Seybold in the Texas Medical Center.
This is a developing story.
