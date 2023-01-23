The suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan remains in a Louisiana jail after refusing to waive extradition, according to a city spokesman.
Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane. Neighbors told police they heard shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Duan dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Duan, a reading teacher at Alief ISD"s Boone Elementary since 2017, lived alone at the house.
Detectives quickly identified Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston after interviewing witnesses at the scene, reviewing nearby video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area, according to authorities. Witnesses told police an argument led to the shooting, and Thompson drove away in his vehicle.
Duan began dating Thompson a week before she was shot and killed, according to the release. According to media reports, Duan's mother has said the two met through an online dating service.
An arrest warrant was issued charging Thompson with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.
Sugar Land police worked closely with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force and located Thompson in Shreveport, according to authorities.
At a hearing last week, Thompson refused to waive extradition, according to Doug Adolph, a spokesman for the City of Sugar Land. That will lead to Fort Bend authorities having to go through a formal extradition process through a Louisiana court, which could take several weeks, Adolph said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case should to contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 275-2540 or report anonymous tips to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.
