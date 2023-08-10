Two men have been arrested for murder and/or tempering with physical evidence in the death of a Guy man, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Christopher Horn, 24, for murder and tampering with physical evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse), and Matthew Allen Dubec, 29, for tampering with physical evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse) in the death of Kevin Wayne Fojtik, 45, of Guy, according to a news release.
Investigators learned that the decedent, Fojtik, and the suspect, Horn, knew each other and that the two were previously involved in a disagreement. It is believed that this disagreement is what led to Fojtik being shot to death by Horn, according to the release. The nature of the disagreement was not disclosed.
Horn was arrested on August 5. He is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail without bond. Dubec also was arrested on August 5. He is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the death of Fojtik is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1. People who have any information on this investigation, or any unsolved felony in Fort Bend County, please consider calling the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.
“This senseless tragedy is truly disheartening, knowing that nobody deserves to experience anything like this," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the release. “We will not rest until all parties involved are held accountable for their actions.”
