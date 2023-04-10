Two Sugar Land brothers are in custody on aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from the shooting of a third man outside a Mod Pizza restaurant on the Southwest Freeway Sunday night.
According to a news release, Sugar Land police responded to a report of a shooting outside the restaurant just after 7 p.m. According to the release, the caller said that two men were arguing, and one shot the other in the leg. The injured man, Eric Vestal, 21, of Katy, was taken by ambulance to a Houston hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police that the shooter fled the scene with another man, and provided a description of the vehicle, according to the release. Police tracked the vehicle to a house in the 2100 block of Canyon Crest Drive, where they determined that the owner of the vehicle lived. Police determined that the alleged shooter was also inside the house.
Police established a perimeter, but were not immediately able to establish contact with anyone inside the house. Hours later, police made contact with people inside the house, and a child and the child's grandmother left the house. At about 6:30 a.m. Monday, the alleged shooter and the alleged driver of the getaway car left the house and were taken into custody without injury. A third person, believed to be a relative of the two men, also left the house. According to the release, the relative had no involvement in the shooting.
Jordan Kilpatrick, 31, was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting, a second-degree felony. Christian Alexander Kilpatrick, 34, the alleged getaway driver, was charged with robbery, a second degree felony. Both are being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on $250,000 bonds.
