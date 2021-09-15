Sugar Land police say they are searching for two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint and forced her inside her home last week.
A woman told police she was approached at about 2:15 a.m. Sept. 10 by two men on the front porch outside her home in the 2000 block of Ralston Branch Way, according to the police department. The men took her purse, forced her at gunpoint inside the home and took several more purses.
The woman, as well as her daughter and nanny who were also home at the time, were uninjured, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.
Police are searching for two men in their late teens or early 20s with small builds, according to a news release. They were wearing dark clothing and hoodies, according to the police. Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.
