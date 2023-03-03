2nd annual Sugar Land Arts Festival set for April 1-2

The Sugar Land Arts Festival, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, will return for its second year April 1-2, 2023, at Smart Financial Centre Plaza.
This year's festival will feature a wide range of artistic options. Attendees will be able to see and purchase works from local, national, and international artists, including paintings, sculptures, glass, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more.
"We're excited to bring back the Sugar Land Arts Fest for another year,” said Mrs. Stacy Borgfeldt, board member of the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and co-chair of the 2023 Sugar Land ArtsFest, said in a news release. "This year's event will celebrate a diverse group of artists, showcasing an outdoor gallery of original, one-of-a-kind art.”
The festival will feature even more live music with a variety of musicians including "Tribute to George Strait," featuring Derek Spence, “The Ziggy Band,” “Bubba Westly,” “ Flash Back,” and more.
There will also be a Wine & Beer Garden, a variety of food truck vendors selling different and fun food options, a variety of drinks, and hand-selected wines. 2023 brings the addition of a Children’s Art Activity Area.
For more information and to purchase tickers. visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.