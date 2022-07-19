How good does something have to be to become named one of the 50 best barbecue restaurants in Texas?
This is the question I found myself asking while driving out to Brett’s Barbecue Shop in the far reaches of Fort Bend County, in Katy.
The newish Katy staple was recently named to Texas Monthly’s list of best barbecue in the state, alongside venerable institutions that draw massive crowds, like Franklin’s in Austin.
The answer to my question, as I would soon find out, is quite good.
While the popular restaurant is soon set to move to a bigger location, I managed to catch it in its original digs, at 606 Mason Road, one of its last days before moving.
Almost everything – from the small but homey confines of the building to a talkative and friendly staff to delicious food – seemed designed to appeal to those many barbecue afficionados out there.
Planning to order enough food to bring home lunch for my wife, I selected liberally from the menu, which also gave me a chance to get a good picture of the highlights. I ordered turkey, brisket, a chopped beef sandwich and an order of the loaded mac and cheese.
The brisket was especially tasty, with a perfectly-seasoned bark and meat that almost melted in your mouth. And the chopped beef sandwich and loaded mac and cheese were other highlights.
In the case of both the sandwich and the brisket, the meat is doing the heavy lifting. But I was shocked at how nice and creamy the mac and cheese was. It more than could have held up without the meat on top, but that made it even better.
Both the service and the restaurant itself only added to the positive experience I had last week. I ultimately trust the minds behind this gem, but as I sat at a table waiting for my order, it was hard to imagine a better-suited location for a restaurant like this.
But I can see how with a growing fanbase because of the list, that space simply wasn’t big enough to meet the demand.
If there was any weak spot to the trip, I’d say that the turkey didn’t quite measure up to how good the rest of it was. This isn’t a slight on the turkey, exactly, just that the rest of the meal so raised my expectations.
All in all, I completely understand how Brett’s earned its spot on the list of best barbecue restaurants in the state.
Brett’s Barbecue Shop
Address: Soon to be at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-sold out Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-sold out Saturday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $5.50-$31
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: No
Star of the show: Brisket
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
