On Sunday, I made the trek to Harvest Green’s Village Farm in Richmond to get a taste of Chef Fest, the fourth annual version of the event - a gathering of some of the Houston area’s top culinary talent.
Many of the ingredients from the dishes I sampled were grown on the 12-acre community farm at 8939 Harlem Road.
Houston chefs like Chris Williams of Lucille's Hospitality Group, Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemo and Lindsey Fuquen of Kitch Catering were in attendance, each bringing their own local fare.
I had the opportunity to try sugar cane vinegared okra and skillet cornbread from Jess Timmons of Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Bread Man Baking Company.
Plating was still an important element of Chef Fest, even in relatively mundane brown compostable containers (the event emphasized its commitment to reducing waste by only providing compost and recycling bins).
The okra from Timmon’s tent was a good table-setter in this regard, because of the use of marigold petals as a visually tasteful garnish. The okra was lightly sweetened and the cornbread had a comfortable consistency.
Dawn Burrell of the forthcoming restaurant Late August also made okra a focal point in her charred okra and peppa pot stew with cowpea (also known as the Moroccan black-eyed pea) relish. This low and slow-cooked meat stew was wholesome and a delight to eat.
It was an impressive roster, but some of the other chefs sold out quickly, so I didn’t get a chance to sample many of the sought-after offerings like the farm vegetable tacos from Chavez at Tatemo or West African eggplant and coconut soup from Williams of Lucille’s.
The bar served cocktails with Texas spirits, local craft beer and Texas wine. I had the Saint Arnold Harmony, a hazy IPA with a hint of fruity bitterness.
I also sipped the highball from Buffalo Trace, which had a strong grapefruit flavor, and pomegranate vodka from Austin-based Frankly Organic Vodka.
But the best thing I had to drink contained no alcohol whatsoever. The Northside Cooler from Grease Monkey Zero-Proof Bar had a base of Korean melon, Texas tarragon, firewater bitters and sparkling water. It was the perfect refresher for a hot day outdoors.
Even better, though, was the finale, a six-part ice cream sampler from Underground Creamery featuring a cornucopia of different flavors, including buttermilk fried chicken, fig leaf bibingka, charred butternut squash with rosemary and thyme, Mexican marigold with Chiapas coffee (my favorite) and Texas stracciatella. Along with the fried chicken flavor, another pleasant surprise was the rosemary honey cured eggplant in toasted pine nut cream, which also combined sweet and savory flavors.
