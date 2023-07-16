Children's entertainer 'AndyRoo' to perform at Fort Bend County libraries

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ annual Summer Reading Challenge, the Missouri City Branch Library will feature a special performance by family entertainer “AndyRoo” on Thursday, July 20, beginning at 2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 1530 Texas Parkway.
The performance will be repeated on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land.
Andrew Karnavas (“AndyRoo”) is a Houston singer/songwriter who delights children of all ages by interweaving music and movement with playful storytelling. His songs are silly and imaginative, with subjects ranging from animals to weather.
In this performance, he will take attendees on a musical journey to the "AndyRooniverse" – a magical town created by the ever-expanding landscape of children’s imaginations, where they will encounter swinging monkeys, a friendly platypus, Silly Sal the Salamander, and a big balloon that will whisk everyone away to a whole universe of exciting, animated characters.
A featured performer on Radio Disney AM 1590, Karnavas has appeared at the PBS Kids show at SXSW, on the Kids Country Stage with Radio Disney at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
This program is made possible by the Friends of the Libraries.
FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “All Together Now” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages can earn rewards based on the number of books they read or time they spend reading, and children can participate in a variety of fun and exciting programs at the libraries in July.
The Summer Reading Challenge and the performance are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100), the First Colony Branch Library (281-238-2800), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
