Try as I might to avoid all things kitsch, there’s always been a special place in my heart for Irish and British pubs.
This is partly because there are so many solid and unique takes on the staple across the Houston region. I’ve spent many a relaxing afternoon nursing a beer and watching soccer at the Richmond Arms in Houston or showing friends the original combination of dive bar and British pub that is the Bayview Duck in Bacliff.
My latest food review brought me to my first encounter with Fort Bend County’s take on the Irish pub when I visited Clancy’s Public House, 503 FM 359 Suite 188, out in Richmond.
What I discovered is a neighborhood restaurant that does so many things right, but perhaps doesn’t go quite far enough to distinguish itself in a crowded field across the region.
Clancy’s Public House first appeared on my radar while I was reading a social media page about everyone’s favorite local restaurants in Fort Bend County. Left unsaid in the few posts about the restaurant, however, were how far out of the way Clancy’s goes to distinguish itself as an Irish pub.
From a shamrock where the apostrophe should go in Clancy’s name to Guinness placards dotting the walls inside along with a healthy number of bottles of Jameson whiskey at the bar, there’s no mistaking what sort of place you’ve walked into.
But the excessively Irish interior almost comes as a shock after parking in a mostly nondescript strip center parking lot outside.
Any confusion was short-lived on my part, however, as I made my way down three hefty menus to decide what to order for food and drink. Clancy’s features a $10 lunch menu which might be worth exploring on a future visit, but included mostly average bar eats, such as chicken tenders and an assortment of sandwiches and salads.
Pausing to consider my environs, I moved over the lunch menu and opted for a lunch of fish and chips and a local beer, the 2 Hopper, from Texas Leaguer Brewing Company in Missouri City.
The beer was refreshing and delicious.
The helping of fish and chips was more than sufficient for any diner, no matter how hungry, but bites of food came in two varieties. The first were those around the edges of the fries and fish, which were nice and crispy, with a hint of a taste I had a hard time placing (almost the faintest hint of barbecue smoke) that was quite nice. But the bites outside those areas featured an almost overwhelming amount of pure potato or just fish.
To bring out a bit of flavor from the fishier parts of the meal, I added a few drops of lemon. But that’s risky business – add too much and you risk overpowering the taste of fish with nothing but lemon.
The employee helping me was more than attentive and asked several times if everything was good. No doubt, the serving size, beer and overall experience left little to complain about.
But I can’t say this enters my Pantheon of great British and Irish restaurants around the region.
Clancy’s Public House
Address: 503 FM 359 Suite 188, Richmond
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $10-$28
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Spinach strawberry salad ($12)
Star of the show: More than 30 beers on tap
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
