Joey Barnes brought the Contemporary Handweavers of Texas (CHT) to my attention recently. CHT is a non-profit founded in October 1949 and promotes interest in handweaving and related crafts.
The last time Joey Barnes’ name appeared in "Art Valet" was February 2015, when she was part of an artist group that created polymer clay jewelry. Barnes is still creative, but she’s (obviously) picked up weaving, and as I wrote in 2015, “Joey Barnes is the type of person that pushes the envelope in everything she does.”
Beginning Friday, June 2, Handweavers from all over Texas will gather in Sugar Land for their biannual meeting, exhibit and Member Sale of handwoven goods. The public can enjoy the member sale, exhibit and vendor hall which has offerings of fiber, yarn, tools and baskets, just to name a few.
This year's conference theme is "Nothing But Blue Skies," which will "celebrate time’s traditions, the essence of weaving and its storied history, and to embrace its future," according to the event website.
The member sale and vendor hall hours are Friday, June 2, 1 – 5:30 p.m. and 8 – 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 9 – 5 p.m. The entire event takes place at Marriott Sugar Land, Ballroom VI + Veranda Boardroom (2nd level), Sugar Land Town Square, 16090 City Walk.
For more information: (832) 767-5441, email weavetexas@gmail.com or visit weavetexas.org.
Cohen writes Art Valet, an arts column in our sister paper The Leader, and is an artist and founder of the First Saturday Arts Market and The Market at Sawyer Yards. Find him at ArtValet.com.
