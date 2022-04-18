The work of more than 20 Houston-area artists and artisans will be on display and available for purchase this Saturday at the Cross Creek Ranch Art Market & Home Tour in Fulshear.
The free event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln. In addition to art, music, refreshments and family-friendly activities, there also will be 15 professionally decorated model homes open for touring.
The original artwork and handcrafted items to be featured include paintings, sculptures, woodwork, jewelry, soaps and wreaths. The participating artists and artisans often exhibit their work in Houston at the First Saturday Arts Market and The Market at Sawyer Yards. Among them is Fulshear resident Eugenia Algaze Garcia of Mindful Art.
“What makes the art market unique is that all the art and handcrafted items exhibited are original creations,” Rob Bamford, general manager of Cross Creek Ranch, said in a news release. “Attendees are sure to find a one-of-a-kind piece to wear or display in their home.”
Cuisine from food trucks such as Pak Man and Mary Had a Little Party will be available for purchase. The event also will include music, face painting, balloon and caricature artists as well as “giant art photo opportunities.”
For more information, visit www.crosscreektexas.com/artmarket.
