When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and indoor activities for many in March 2020, people increasingly turned to parks during their free time.
Fast-forward all these months later and, while coronavirus cases in Fort Bend County are on the ebb, that newfound passion for parks remains.
And it’s possibly part of the reason the Cullinan Park Conservancy raised about $90,000 for park improvements during the fifth annual Picnic for the Park – the most the group has ever raised at the event, according to Robbin Mallett, board president for the Cullinan Park Conservancy.
“I think a lot of new people discovered the park because of COVID,” she said. “They needed that stress relief, and nature is a great way of finding that stress relief. We had so many visitors during the pandemic that didn’t know we were here. I heard that over and over again.”
Like many nonprofits, the Picnic for the Park was the group’s return to in-person events after holding the fundraiser virtually last year, Mallett said.
“It was exciting to see local businesses, community leaders and nature lovers all come together in-person again,” she said.
Somewhere around 250 people attended the fundraising luncheon, and many others participated in the Cullinan Park photo contest, according to the organization. There were about 200 photography entries from across the Houston region.
Organizers awarded winners for adults and youth in five categories – birds, wildlife, photographer’s choice, flora and landscape.
The event also featured guest speaker Jaime Gonzalez, the Houston Healthy Cities Director for the Nature Conservancy in Texas.
Gonzalez gave a talk illustrating the benefits a place like Cullinan Park provides in an urban region, Mallett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.