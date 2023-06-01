Da Camera offers free viewing of Sugar Land 95-inspired 'Unearthed' concert

In honor of the Juneteenth holiday, Da Camera, the Houston nonprofit organization that presents premiere jazz and classical artists, is offering a free virtual screening of the recent debut performance of Unearthed by renowned jazz drummer and composer Kendrick Scott, which pays homage to the people known as the "Sugar Land 95."
Scott, who spent part of his childhood in Missouri City and still has family ties in Fort Bend County, led the multimedia debut performance at the Wortham Center in downtown Houston on May 12.
As Scott told the Fort Bend Star before the premiere, the piece pays tribute to both the Sugar Land 95 and Reginald Moore, the former Texas prison guard and retired longshoreman who spent years trying to spread awareness of the convict-leasing system that was prevalent in Texas, including in Sugar Land, for several decades after the end of the Civil War. Moore died in 2020.
Scott said that while growing up in Fort Bend and in Houston, he had no awareness of the convict-leasing system that had occurred just a few miles from his childhood home. It wasn't until January 2019, while visiting family, that he read a local news story about the Sugar Land 95 discovery and about Moore's long campaign.
"I immediately just thought about the people. Who were their families? Could some of them be my people," Scott said.
Along with members of Scott's own quartet - Gerald Clayton, piano; Walter Smith III, saxophone; Joe Sanders, bass - the Unearthed performance featured Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, a former Houston poet laureate, and the Harlem String Quartet. The performance also included visual elements designed by Houston artist Robert Hodge, who attended the High School of the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston with Scott.
The free virtual screening will be available on demand from June 16-23. Registration is required at dacamera.com.
