DACAMERA to present performance inspired by 'Sugar Land 95'

On May 12, DACAMERA, the Houston-based presenter of classical and jazz music, will present a special performance of a piece called Unearthed by composer and Houston native Kendrick Scott that is inspired by the discovery of the "Sugar Land 95" at a property owned by Fort Bend ISD in 2018.
The performance, which will combine music, poetry and visual elements, will begin at 8 p.m. at the Wortham Theater Center in downtown Houston.
According to the event page on DACAMERA's website, "Unearthed pays tribute to the tragic history behind the recent discovery of the remains of 95 Black people in unmarked graves in Sugar Land, Texas. They were convict laborers, swept back into 'slavery by another name' in the post-Civil War era, arrested for petty crimes like vagrancy and forced into back-breaking and often fatal labor in the sugar fields of Texas."
Scott has said he was taken aback when he first learned of the "Sugar Land 95" having had no prior knowledge of the convict leasing system that happened not far from where he grew up.
“I read about the unearthing of these slaves who were convict leased and experienced a visceral explosion of emotions. As an African American, it is my responsibility to leverage my gifts to tell the stories of our history, heritage and legacy," he said on the site.
Scott, who will also play percussion at the performance, will be joined by Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, poet, Poet Laureate Emeritus of Houston, and visual artist Robert Hodge. Other performers will include pianist Gerald Clayton, saxophonist Walter Smith III, bassist Joe Sanders, and the Harlem String Quartet.
Learn more at dacamera.com.
