Discover Downtown Rosenberg is presenting its free Friday night Summer Concert Series at Water Tower Square beginning June 2.
Residents are invited to bring a blanket or chair to listen to the sounds of local and regional live bands.The concerts take place from 4-8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month and feature performances from different musical genres:
- Friday, June 2 – Mi Mariachi Band (Mariachi Music) 4-8 p.m.
- Friday, July 7 – The Horizon Band (Country Music) 4-8 p.m.
- Friday, August 4 – The Jam Band (Rock Music) 4-8 p.m.
Food trucks will be on-site with tasty treats available for purchase and several of our downtown restaurants will be serving up great food as well.
For more information, visit rosenbergtx.gov or call 832-595-3301.
