A local college campus is now home to a new piece of artwork aimed at continuing to celebrate and embrace Fort Bend County’s melting pot of cultures, people, and backgrounds.
On Nov. 4, officials with the University of Houston, Sugar Land Economic Development Council and County Judge KP George’s office unveiled the “Diversity over Division,” piece, a new mural on UH’s Sugar Land campus aimed at celebrating the richness of the Fort Bend County community.
“Our hope was to have a standing legacy to the diversity of our region,” UH-Sugar Land associate vice president for academic affairs and COO Jay Neal said in a news release from the school. “Our university, like our city and county, celebrates diversity. We are proud to have this mural on our instructional site.”
As a collaboration between UH, the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development and George’s office, the news release said the Diversity Over Division Mural features the work of six international artists, under the direction of Houston artist Reginald Adams.
The sixteen window panels installed on the east windows of UH at Sugar Land’s Brazos Hall feature the six depictions of unity, diversity and community, according to the school — children embracing, women’s maternal energy, diversity in nature and the compelling and compassionate gaze from an indigenous boy.
“Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization,” George said.
Texas artists Ami Mehta, Samson Adenugba, Laura Cano Lopez, Tony Parana, Dandee Warhol and Rhonda Radford Adams were the ones contributing each of the depictions, according to the school.
“I believe in the power of unity and collaboration and this piece represents our individual strengths coming together to create one community,” Adams said. “Fort Bend County is a microcosm of the world. The artists who created this mirror that.”
