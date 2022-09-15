Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant strikes me as the sort of place you might take to impress out-of-town company.
The employees at the Sugar Land restaurant, 11941 State Highway 6, clearly spend time on the details and it shows, from the immaculate shape of the dining space itself down to the beautiful display of the food itself.
A simple mango lassi, for instance, appeared before me dressed like something you might order at a high-end coffee shop, complete with little artistic flairs.
There’s so much to impress about this newish restaurant in Fort Bend County, but perhaps the thing that made me the happiest is that it also served as a perfect lunch destination for someone seeking tasty flavors without spending too much.
As I would learn during a visit last week, Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant offers a $10 lunch menu that offers enough variety to give you the full spectrum of taste.
The lunch menu featured several different options, but I settled on the tikka boti combo, which came with the main dish (a well-cooked and seasoned skewer of chicken) along with a curry of your choice, a rice and naan.
I opted for some chana masala to balance the chicken main dish and paired that with fried rice and a mango lassi on the side.
Together, the lunch combo adds up to enough food to feed a hungry person, but individually, some of the portions seemed a little small. Sort of hilariously, the naan was the one thing that came in abundance, with an entire plate full of the tasty bread alongside a plate containing the rest of my meal.
While I ate most of the meal working diligently to balance the remaining portions of each dish (a little bit of rice for each bite of chicken I ate, etc.), I could feel free to tear off as much nan as I wanted.
Assessing Elite Indo-Pak on its food alone might be the trickiest part of a review. The various dishes were tasty, delivering the restaurant’s unique spin on timeless classics, such as chana masala.
I certainly wasn’t unimpressed.
But for all the elegance and display surrounding the meal, I think Elite Indo-Pak tricked me into expecting a five-star meal for a real deal.
Instead, I was treated to one of the more pleasant lunchtime dining experiences I’ve had in Fort Bend County.
Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant
Address: 11941 State Highway 6, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $8.99-$39.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Okra masala ($9.99)
Star of the show: $10 lunch specials
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
