First Colony Mall will celebrate Black History Month each Saturday in February by offering free screening on The Lawn of movies with featuring African-American characters and themes.
Each screening will begin at 2 p.m.
On February 2, the film will be Remember the Titans, the inspirational story of the integration of a Virginia high school football team starring Denzel Washington in the role of the coach.
On February 11, the film will be The Princess and the Frog, Disney's animated adaptation of the classic fairy tale set in New Orleans in the 1920s.
On February 11, the film will be Soul, the Pixar animated film about a jazz musician's quest to reunite his body and his soul after a tragic accident.
Finally, on February 25, the film will be King Richard, the based-on-fact story of the tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, starring Will Smith in his Oscar-winning role as their father, Richard Williams.
The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs, family and friends to see the films free of charge. The screenings are dependent on weather. There will be no rain dates scheduled. Blankets and chairs are permitted. Children should not be left unattended or unsupervised at any time.
Learn more about the screenings at firstcolonymall.com/en/events.html.
