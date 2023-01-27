In recognition of Black History Month, Fort Bend County Libraries will present special musical performances of “African Hand-Drumming” in February, according to a news release.
The first performance will take place on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 11 a.m., in the Meeting Room of the First Colony Branch Library, located at 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land.
The performance will be repeated on Saturday, February 18, beginning at 10:15 a.m., in the Meeting Room of the Missouri City Branch Library, located at 1530 Texas Parkway.
Visitors will enjoy the traditional tribal rhythms and spiritual gifts of West African djembe drumming in a performance by Gregg “Jebada” Powell, founder and director of the Joy of Djembe Drumming Ensemble.
Powell will talk about the history of the instrument and the culture of the people who originally produced it. He will perform a variety of rhythms to demonstrate the influences of different countries and traditions.
Thought to have been created by the Mandé people during the Malian Empire approximately 400 to 800 years ago, the djembe drum is a rope-tuned skin-covered drum played with bare hands. The goblet-shaped body of the djembe drum is carved of a single piece of African hardwood and its drumhead is made of untreated rawhide, most commonly made from goatskin.
Powell began playing hand drums in 1964 in the Spanish Harlem neighborhood of Upper Manhattan in New York City, where he grew up. He learned to play the congas, bata drums, timbales, and the African djembe, and his primary focus has been on Latin, Afro-Cuban, and West African rhythms.
The Joy of Djembe Drumming Ensemble is a group of Houston musicians who share the joy of music, particularly that of West African djembe drumming.
The performances, made possible by the support of the Friends of the Library organizations that support these libraries, are free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the First Colony Branch Library (281-238-2800), the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
