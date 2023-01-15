Forty-six Fort Bend ISD students have been named to their respective Texas All-State list for band, choir and orchestra for 2023, according to a news release from the district. The honor is given to only a small percentage of the number of students who initially audition.
Over 70,000 Texas students began the competitive process last fall, beginning at the regional level. From there, students advanced to the area round and the highest-ranking students were chosen as all-state musicians. The selected 1,875 students will perform as part of the upcoming Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention.
The Fort Bend ISD students named to the 2023 All-State lists include:
Band
Austin High School – Jalan Auduong and Quinston Huynh
Clements High School – Carter Templeton
Dulles High School – Ian Cannon, Katherine Hwang, Mary (Molly) Koglin and Ikenna Nwakwue
Elkins High School – Charles (C.J.) Butera, Camila Quintana, Kavi Shah and Justin Wei
These students are supported by the following educators: Adrian Caswell, Jay Lopez and Lee Willis (Austin High School); Jeff Johnson, Leslie Flynn, Bryan Waites and Kyle Emiliani (Clements High School); Arnel Dayrit, Spencer Clayton and Zach Gutierrez (Dulles High School); and Joseph Chen, William Phi and John Grant (Elkins High School).
Choir
Austin High School – Gracie Pugh
Bush High School – Hobed Saravia
Clements High School – Dean Marino
Dulles High School – Stone Leftwich
Elkins High School – Alessandro Gucciardi, Madison Pascual and Emma Szeto
Ridge Point High School – Meghan Davis, Kaylyn Davis, Isabela Elizondo-Collado and Zachary Mok
Travis High School – Nicholas Pappas
These students are supported by the following educators: Linda Holkup (Austin High School); Arianna Sandoval and Allen Silagan (Bush High School); Janet Menzie and Ryan Bogner (Clements High School); Alicia Dean (Dulles High School); John Richardson (Elkins High School); Chelsea Berner and Stewart Gaitan-Garcia (Ridge Point High School); and John Lee Bonner (Travis High School).
Orchestra
Austin High School – Dezhou Gao, Andy Jian, Christine Li and Natalie Su
Clements High School – Aryan Bora, Amanda Li, Andrea (Andy) Marinov, Alexander Nguyen, Amrita Sankrit, Guanfa (Felix) Shen, Iyan Sonesra, Julie Song, Alex Song, Emma Wang, Henry Xu, Alice Zhong and Andy Zhou
Dulles High School – Oluseun Ayadi, Joshua Cheng, Clair Draney and Lillian Liao
Travis High School – Ryder Jensen and Luis Urdaneta
These students are supported by the following educators: Ann Victor (Austin High School); Neal Springer and Sally Kirk (Clements High School); Michael Isadore and Angela Yip (Dulles High School); and Sabrina Behrens (Travis High School).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.