Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Ancient Civilizations Art & Architectures” series continues this summer with an educational program on Rome and the Roman Empire on Saturday, July 1, from 2-4 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the Sugar Land Branch Library, located at 550 Eldridge.
In this segment of the series, architecture professor Sheba Akhtar will talk about the Roman Republic and the assassination of Julius Caesar, the Roman Empire and Augustus Caesar, and Emperor Constantine and the rise of Christianity. Learn about different Roman achievements, such as city-planning and government, art and literature, engineering and architecture, and military and cultural conquests.
Akhtar received her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and taught art and architecture history for 20 years. She is the author of “Of Colour and Form” and numerous articles on art and architecture.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Sugar Land Branch Library (281-238-2140) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
