Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Chorus to present "A Choral Tapestry" on April 30

On Sunday, April 30, the Fort Bend Symphony Chorus will present "A Choral Tapestry" at Christ Church Sugar Land, 3300 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land.
The family-friendly concert will be the chorus's first stand-alone concert under the direction of Ray Rhoads. It will feature a broad selection of music from various musical genres and backgrounds, written or arranged by American composers and/or are American folk tunes from many different areas of the country.
The concert will be separated into sections which include Spirituals, Folk Songs, Sea Shanties, and Themes like dreams, wishes, and prayers. Music selections include "The Prayer of Black Elk" (a local premier), "Black is the Color of my True Love’s Hair", "Sure on this Shining Night" by Morten Lauridensen, "Amazing Grace", "The Yellow Rose of Texas", and a rousing rendition of "When The Saints go Marching In".
The music will be highlighted by the featured poetry of the Sioux Medicine Man- Nicholas Black Elk, Ysaye Barnwell, Georgia Douglass Johnson, and Edgar Allen Poe.
The concert has a suggested donation of $10 per person. For more information visit www.fbso.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.