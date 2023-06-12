Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra to perform family concert on June 24

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a free, musical performance, “The Thrill of the Orchestra,” by the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra, on Saturday, June 24, from 1 a.m.-noon, in the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
This family-friendly concert is a great way to foster a young child’s love of music. The performance will include fun, call-and-response interaction between the orchestra and the audience that will have everyone clapping and dancing along with the music.
Children will learn about various orchestral instruments and how the orchestra evokes different types of emotions for various styles of music. The orchestra will perform Pops Hoe-Down, an arrangement of fiddle tunes.
Other pieces that will be performed include The Waltzing Cat, Casey at the Bat, and What’s Up at the Symphony.
After the performance, children are invited to get an up-close look and learn more about the different instruments during an instrument “petting zoo.”
Guided by Music Director Dominique Røyem, the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra (FBSO) and Chorus has been serving the communities of Fort Bend County for more than 25 years. FBSO is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that supports local community musicians and artists.
The performance will be presented in an outdoor amphitheater, and seating is concrete. Theater-goers are encouraged to bring cushions to sit on. Glass containers, alcoholic beverages, and popcorn are not allowed in the amphitheater.
Presented by Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra, this interactive, family-friendly performance is made possible by the Friends of George Memorial Library.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
